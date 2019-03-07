Ticker
WATCH: Badgers react to senior day blowout of Iowa

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.
"I think we’ve come a long way in a lot of areas defensively but one of the biggest ones is not fouling, keeping our hands up and not putting them on the line as much. I think that’s definitely a big part of it, taking steps in that area. But this is definitely one of the best defensive performances of the year. "
— Ethan Happ

{{ article.author_name }}