 Wisconsin Football: Badgers discuss No. 14 Michigan Wolverines
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 15:41:37 -0500') }}

WATCH: Badgers move on to face No. 14 Michigan

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
MADISON, WIS. -- The beginning of the week brings forth another set of media availabilities for Wisconsin during the 2021 season. BadgerBlitz.com spoke with a variety of players, head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on Monday morning inside the McClain Center.

Check out all the videos below, as well as on BadgerBlitz.com's YouTube page, before UW (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) looks to rebound against No. 14 Michigan on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX).

DEFENSIVE END RODAS JOHNSON

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

TIGHT END CLAY CUNDIFF

INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN

LEFT TACKLE TYLER BEACH

