 Wisconsin Badgers move on to Week 2 matchup vs. Eastern Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-07 12:36:40 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Badgers move on to Week 2 matchup vs. Eastern Michigan

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Monday meant the start of a new week of preparation for Wisconsin and to wipe the slate clean after a disappointing loss to Penn State to start 2021.

BadgerBlitz.com caught up with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and several players to discuss a variety of topics on Monday morning inside the McClain Center.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONAHRD

*Note, this is part of the fully availability due to technical difficulties

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN

TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON

WIDE RECEIVER KENDRIC PRYOR

SAFETY COLLIN WILDER

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}