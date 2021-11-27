WATCH: Badgers discuss somber 23-13 loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- BadgerBlitz.com spoke with several players after Wisconsin's 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium. Check out postgame availability from quarterback Graham Mertz, tailback Braelon Allen, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and outside linebacker Noah Burks.
Check back for more as we render and upload more interviews to our YouTube channel.
QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ
TAILBACK BRAELON ALLEN
NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NOAH BURKS
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook