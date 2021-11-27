 Watch Wisconsin Badgers discuss the loss to Minnesota
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-27 22:03:57 -0600') }} football Edit

WATCH: Badgers discuss somber 23-13 loss to Minnesota

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

MINNEAPOLIS -- BadgerBlitz.com spoke with several players after Wisconsin's 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday inside Huntington Bank Stadium. Check out postgame availability from quarterback Graham Mertz, tailback Braelon Allen, nose tackle Keeanu Benton and outside linebacker Noah Burks.

Check back for more as we render and upload more interviews to our YouTube channel.

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ

TAILBACK BRAELON ALLEN

NOSE TACKLE KEEANU BENTON

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NOAH BURKS

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}