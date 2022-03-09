 Wisconsin Football: Leo Chenal, Badgers discuss Pro Day performances
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-09 21:32:52 -0600') }} football

WATCH: Badgers discuss Pro Day performances

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin welcomed 32 NFL teams and an XFL rep to the McClain Center on Wednesday for its annual Pro Day. Over 40 personnel total were in attendance that saw some Badgers flash impressive speed, some reach new heights vertically, and others bench press 225 pounds many, many times.

Check out BadgerBlitz.com's videos from players after the event.

CORNERBACK FAION HICKS

SAFETY SCOTT NELSON

TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON

INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MATT HENNINGSEN

