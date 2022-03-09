WATCH: Badgers discuss Pro Day performances
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin welcomed 32 NFL teams and an XFL rep to the McClain Center on Wednesday for its annual Pro Day. Over 40 personnel total were in attendance that saw some Badgers flash impressive speed, some reach new heights vertically, and others bench press 225 pounds many, many times.
Check out BadgerBlitz.com's videos from players after the event.
CORNERBACK FAION HICKS
SAFETY SCOTT NELSON
TIGHT END JAKE FERGUSON
INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MATT HENNINGSEN
