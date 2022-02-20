WATCH: Badgers discuss postgame incident after win vs. Michigan

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin sits atop the Big Ten standings after its 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday, though more postgame discussion came from the actions in the handshake rather than the previous 40 minutes on the court.

BadgerBlitz.com presents postgame video from head coach Greg Gard and Chris McIntosh, who extensively touch on the events immediately after the victory. Guards Brad Davison and Johnny Davis, along with forward Tyler Wahl, discuss the victory for UW (21-5 overall, 12-4 Big Ten) as well.