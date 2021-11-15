 Wisconsin Football: Badgers discuss Nebraska Cornhuskers
WATCH: Badgers discuss Nebraska, QB Adrian Martinez

MADISON, WIS. -- After taming the Wildcats of Northwestern, No. 18 Wisconsin now turns its attention to Scott Frost and his Nebraska Cornhuskers this weekend.

UW (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) held its weekly media availability on Monday morning inside the McClain Center. Talking to various players about Nebraska (3-7, 1-6), the Badgers know the Huskers' record does not reflect the talent and abilities of their Big Ten West foe.

QUARTERBACK GRAHAM MERTZ 

CORNERBACK FAION HICKS

SAFETY SCOTT NELSON

CENTER JOE TIPPMANN 

INSIDE LINEBACKER JACK SANBORN

INSIDE LINEBACKER JORDAN TURNER

