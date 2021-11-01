WATCH: Badgers discuss Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers, midseason transfers

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin secured one of its three trophies for the 2021 season on Saturday. Now, can UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) continue its climb towards a potential trip to Indianapolis and a West division championship with a successful trip out to Rutgers (4-4, 1-4)?

BadgerBlitz.com spoke with a few players on Monday during the program's weekly press availability. Watch and listen to these Badgers discuss a variety of topics before Saturday's matchup (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN). Some include discussions of former teammate-turned Big Ten return specialist of the year, Aron Cruickshank, what to expect from Rutgers on both sides of the ball, and thoughts on players leaving midseason, among other questions posed.