Visitor preview: Three top 2025 prospects headline Wisconsin's weekend list
Wisconsin will start spring camp on Friday for the first of 15 offseason practices. The recruiting department will use each session as an opportunity to host talent from across the country.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at expected prospects who are headed to Madison this weekend.
RELATED: SPRING CAMP VISITOR LIST | OFFICIAL VISITOR LIST |
2025 WIDE RECEIVER CAMERON MILLER
Top 5: Kentucky, Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse, Wisconsin
The Word: Cameron Miller is currently working with a top five, but the feeling is that Wisconsin and Kentucky are out in front. Both schools (UW on March 22 and UK on March 30) will receive visits this month.
"With Wisconsin, I haven't been there yet but I've built a connection with them and I like what they're doing," Miller told Rivals.com. "I think I could fit in their play style so I want to get up there and see what they're about.
Last year Miller had 57 receptions for 1,334 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense to go along with two punt returns for scores. On defense he had 37 tackles and two picks.
Kentucky is the current FutureCast favorite.
2025 OFFENSIVE TACKLE JACK LANGE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news