Wisconsin will start spring camp on Friday for the first of 15 offseason practices. The recruiting department will use each session as an opportunity to host talent from across the country.

Top 5: Kentucky, Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse, Wisconsin

The Word: Cameron Miller is currently working with a top five, but the feeling is that Wisconsin and Kentucky are out in front. Both schools (UW on March 22 and UK on March 30) will receive visits this month.

"With Wisconsin, I haven't been there yet but I've built a connection with them and I like what they're doing," Miller told Rivals.com. "I think I could fit in their play style so I want to get up there and see what they're about.

Last year Miller had 57 receptions for 1,334 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense to go along with two punt returns for scores. On defense he had 37 tackles and two picks.

Kentucky is the current FutureCast favorite.