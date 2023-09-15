Wisconsin offered Colin Cubberly in January of 2023 during an unofficial visit. The Badgers got him back on campus in April and again the weekend June 9, a trip that led to his commitment. Cubberly racked up offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, North Carolina State, Syracuse and Texas, among many others, during the course of his recruitment.

"One of the things that we did with Colin early on is make sure he would be a January graduate," Arlington (N.Y.) head coach Mike Morano told BadgerBlitz.com. "So he'll get out to Madison for the spring semester and take part in practice. Personally I think he will play earlier in his career and there are a few factors for that. The first is where he's at technically and athletically combined with the way I know he works. He's give himself a great chance there.

"But Wisconsin will also have six guys who graduate from the offensive line room at the end of the 2023 season, so there's going to be opportunities for a lot of young kids to get on the field. Colin does some things that will put him in that conversation early on."

Dillan Johnson, who was on campus most recently in late July, is headed back to Madison this weekend. The three-star tackle flipped from Northwestern to Wisconsin earlier this summer.

From Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove:

"Johnson may not possess the height and length of your prototypical star on the defensive line, but what he lacks in size he makes up for in nearly every other category of his game. Johnson is explosive off the ball, plays with great leverage and has some interior pass rush ability to match his stout play against the run. The Joliet (Ill.) Catholic standout is arguably the top high school heavyweight wrestler in the country which is a true testament to his toughness and the caliber of athlete he is. Should he hit another growth spurt like his brother did in college, Johnson could end up being scary good and a household name."