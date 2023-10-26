BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the group and provides analysis on each prospect.

A good chunk of Wisconsin's 2024 recruiting class is expected to be in Madison on Saturday for UW's 6:30 PM kickoff against Ohio State.

From inside the state, offensive lineman Derek Jensen and inside linebacker Landon Gauthier are set to make the short trip to campus. Both will be competing in Round 2 of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Friday evening.

From Illinois, tight end Grant Stec, running back Darrion Dupree and wide receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson are headed to Madison. All three are four-star prospects, according to Rivals.com. Emerson Mandell, another four-star talent, is making the trip from Minnesota.

Maybrey Mettauer, who plays on Thursday this week, is taking advantage of his early game. He will visit UW this weekend with teammate Quannell Farrakhan, a recently-offered four-star talent in the 2025 class.

Some future pieces of Mike Tressell's defense are also on the guest list. Cornerback Xavier Lucas, defensive end Hank Weber, outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger and inside linebacker Drew Braam, a preferred walk-on, will be in attendance on Saturday. From the 2025 class, defensive back Remington Moss is also making a return visit to UW.