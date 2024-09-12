Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against the Tide.

Wisconsin is expected to host a large group of current commits, in addition to some high-priority talent in the 2026 class, for its Week 3 contest against Alabama.

Wisconsin currently has 22 scholarship commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. More than half of that group is expected to be on campus this Saturday.

On the offensive side of the ball, long-time quarterback commit Landyn Locke is making the trip from Texas. The three-star prospect recently suffered a leg injury that is expected to end his senior season.

Two of Locke's top skill position weapons, receiver Eugene Hilton and tight end Nizyi Davis, are making the trip from Indiana to Wisconsin. Two of the five current offensive line pledges - Nolan Davenport and Michael Roeske - are also on the guest list.

Defensively, lineman Torin Pettaway, athlete/dollar Luke Emmerich, inside linebacker Cooper Catalano and safety Grant Dean are making their third visit to campus this season.

In the secondary, cornerback Jahmare Washington is coming from Chicago, while safety Jai’Mier Scott, UW's highest-rated commit in this cycle, is making the trek from Ohio.