ago football Edit

Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin is expected to host a large group of current commits, in addition to some high-priority talent in the 2026 class, for its Week 3 contest against Alabama.

Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against the Tide.

OVER HALF OF THE 2025 COMMITS WILL BE IN TOWN 

Wisconsin commit Jaimier Scott is headed to Wisconsin on Saturday.
Wisconsin commit Jaimier Scott is headed to Wisconsin on Saturday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin currently has 22 scholarship commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. More than half of that group is expected to be on campus this Saturday.

On the offensive side of the ball, long-time quarterback commit Landyn Locke is making the trip from Texas. The three-star prospect recently suffered a leg injury that is expected to end his senior season.

Two of Locke's top skill position weapons, receiver Eugene Hilton and tight end Nizyi Davis, are making the trip from Indiana to Wisconsin. Two of the five current offensive line pledges - Nolan Davenport and Michael Roeske - are also on the guest list.

Defensively, lineman Torin Pettaway, athlete/dollar Luke Emmerich, inside linebacker Cooper Catalano and safety Grant Dean are making their third visit to campus this season.

In the secondary, cornerback Jahmare Washington is coming from Chicago, while safety Jai’Mier Scott, UW's highest-rated commit in this cycle, is making the trek from Ohio.

RETURN VISITORS HEADED BACK TO WISCONSIN 

Three-star right end Landon Miree is headed to Wisconsin this weekend.
Three-star right end Landon Miree is headed to Wisconsin this weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
