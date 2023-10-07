Remington Moss, commit No. 2 for the Badgers in the 2025 class, will make a return visit to Wisconsin this weekend. The three-star prospect was most recently on campus in July.

Though he lives in Virginia, Moss has a strong connection to the university. He's the cousin of the late Brent Moss, the 1994 Rose Bowl MVP and Big Ten player of the year in 1993 for the Badgers.

"Just seeing him on that wall, I know he did some great things there," Remington Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've always had a ton of respect for how he played ever since I started taking football serious. I always wanted to be on a wall like that, so it would be special to be on the same wall as my cousin. People still talk about him to this day and tell me about how much of a dog he was. I want people to talk about me the same way."

The Badgers view the three-star prospect as a defensive back right now, and his future position - either corner or safety - will depend on how he progresses over the next two seasons. Moss seems to prefer corner but is open to either spot at the next level.

"I'm really just a defensive back," Moss told BadgerBlitz.com. "They didn't really tell me what they wanted me to play but they do think I can play both. I'm versatile enough and I have the length to play both. I don't want to be stuck at just one thing so I like how they are recruiting me."