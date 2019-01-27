Temperatures in Georgia were well above freezing when Cane Berrong and his father stepped on a plane headed for Madison on Friday.

When the 2021 tight end from Hart County arrived in Wisconsin for the Badgers' junior day, thermometers listed negative digits. But that was just fine for the 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore, who picked up an offer during his first visit to UW.

"The weather wasn't really that bad," Berrong told BadgerBlitz.com. "It didn't phase me."