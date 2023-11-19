“In my head, I say a quick prayer,” Anthony said of his mentality when his number is called. “Let me show my abilities.”

Anthony began to see an uptick in snaps against Indiana. With senior wide out and primary kick returner Chimere Dike unavailable, Anthony was thrust into the starting role fielding both punts and kickoffs. It was the one of the sophomore’s first real chances to make an impression on the new coaching staff in game action.

Wide receiver Vinny Anthony ’s praises won’t be sung nearly as loud. But the sophomore from Louisville, KY has quietly become a critical piece for Wisconsin over the past three weeks, making an impact in multiple phases of the game.

MADISON — As the Badgers paraded off the field with the Freedom Trophy following a 24-17 overtime win against Nebraska, much of the spotlight fell on the sheer grit and willpower of players like quarterback Tanner Mordecai and tailback Braelon Allen . Rightfully so.

Those abilities have been on display at an exponentially increasing rate. Against the Hoosiers, Anthony averaged a healthy 7.3 yards-per-return and took a punt for 22 yards. His biggest play, however, was an 18 yard gain on a counter reverse play-call that moved the chains for Wisconsin in a short yardage situation. The flashes were beginning.

Against Northwestern, Anthony was given an extended chance to show what he can do on offense. After not playing more than eight snaps in a game all season, the receiver was given 41 against the Wildcats. He finished as Wisconsin’s second-leading receiver with 47 yards, including a 35-yard catch-and-run on a deep crossing route on the Badgers’ first drive.

“That’s how playing time starts to happen,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “He’s done it, I like to say, the old-fashioned way. Had some opportunities, and all of the sudden went in there and made some really good plays, provided us a spark.”

This season, Wisconsin has rotated players on both offense and defense at an extremely unpredictable rate. Oftentimes, it’s anyone’s guess who will get the majority of the snaps at the second safety or third receiver spots, for instance.

Anthony, apparently, left little doubt in the staff’s mind that he was ready for another big workload in a huge game against Nebraska.

“I bring speed to the field, that’s what (the coaches) like about me,” Anthony smiled. “I think just being consistent, continuing to work, putting in the work every day. Trying to make as little mistakes as possible, that’s what allows me to be on the field.”

After blowing his previous snap-count high out of the water against Northwestern, Anthony topped it once again against the Huskers, logging 55 snaps Saturday night.

When a team is in the midst of a free fall, like Wisconsin was heading into the tilt with Nebraska, it will sometimes try to throw anything and everything at the wall, hoping something sticks. In that sense, Anthony’s playing time could be seen as an effort to find some form of a spark. That could be true in some regards, but make no mistake — the staff didn’t throw the receiver out there as an experiment. This team is highly aware of the dangerous skillset Anthony brings to the table.

“I love seeing him out there. He’s a very explosive guy, and it really shows in his play,” offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini said. “He brings an explosive quickness that we need…Couldn’t be more proud of him.”

“Super proud of him, he’s a baller,” Mordecai agreed. “He’s made plays in practice. I knew it was just a matter of time before his number was called.”

Anthony was an offensive regular against Nebraska, but initially, he made his biggest impact as a kick returner. Dike returned to a full workload, but the jolt of energy Anthony brought to special teams made it an easy decision to keep the youngster on the field in kicking situations.

“You see the aggressiveness,” Fickell said of that rationale. “You see the spark he provided a couple weeks ago.”

Late in the third quarter against Nebraska, Anthony once again found a way to show his abilities. He fielded a line-drive punt on Wisconsin’s 15 yard line, and almost immediately ran into a throng of would-be Husker tacklers. Instead, he reversed field and scampered 25 yards to set the Badgers up on their 40 yard line. That’s the kind of innate open-field ability you can’t teach.

Anthony’s increased playing time on offense is perhaps more noticeable, but the receiver’s impact on special teams has left an impression on his teammates.

“He’s done a great job of stepping into that role. It’s not always easy for a young guy to be given the task he is, but he’s done a great job of that,” Bortolini said. “When you see the returner give you 20 yards that you don’t have to get, it gives you great field position and brings an energy that isn’t always easy to come by.”

“Those punt returns, he sticks his face in the fan a lot. And that’s not easy,” Mordecai said.

“He’s taken on a very large role now, handling all the kicks and all the punts. He’s done a great job,” Allen said. “Play-hard guy, lotta effort every single play, every time he touches the ball.”

Anthony’s efforts on special teams were huge in a rather low scoring game of field position and leverage. His biggest play of the night, though, came in overtime when the Badgers absolutely had to have it.

After two fruitless runs on the first possession of the extra period, Wisconsin was faced with a 3rd-and-8. Fail to convert, kick a field goal and all of the pressure now falls on the defense to hold Nebraska to three points. Move the chains, get a fresh set of downs and momentum is recaptured.

“I just had a simple shallow route. Saw the linebacker drop, and I just saw space right there,” Anthony said. “Soon as I passed the linebacker I just looked and I hope he saw me. He hit me, and I honestly didn’t know if I got the first down or not.”

Mordecai called Anthony’s number on the critical play, and was rewarded. Anthony made a strong catch with defenders in the vicinity and kept the drive alive for the Badgers.

“The way he prepares and practices, he’s a gutsy player,” Mordecai said. “The perception is he’s a speed guy; he’s shown that he can be a complete receiver.”

It’s better late than never for Anthony, as he’s proving he belongs on the field for Wisconsin, and not just as a gadget player. The receiver has shown some legit skills in the way of hands and concentration that will assuredly get him more playing time and send him into the offseason with momentum.

“It’s a dream come true,” Anthony said. “It’s a great feeling to make it here. It’s just a great feeling to be on the field and do what my dream as a kid was.”