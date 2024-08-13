Videos: Wisconsin's safeties reflect on fall camp, depth at the position
MADISON - With fall camp practice open to the media on Tuesday, reporters were able to speak with members of the safety room at Camp Randall Stadium
Following are interviews with position coach Alex Grinch, as well as Hunter Wohler, Preston Zachman and staff member Jack Cooper.
