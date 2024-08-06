Videos: Wisconsin's running back room reflects after Day 7 of fall camp
PLATTEVILLE - With fall camp practice No. 7 open to the media, reporters were able to speak with members of the running back room on Tuesday at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
Following are interviews with position coach Devon Spalding, as well as Tawee Walker.
Advertisement
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook