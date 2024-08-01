Advertisement
Videos: Wisconsin's defensive line room reflects after Day 3 of fall camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

PLATTEVILLE - With fall camp practice No. 3 open to the media, reporters were able to speak with members of the defensive line room on Thursday at Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.

Following are interviews with position coach E.J. Whitlow, as well as Curt Neal, James Thompson Jr. and Ben Barten.

