VIDEOS: Wisconsin quarterbacks, Bobby Engram availability

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin enters its third full week of spring football practices. BadgerBlitz.com will be there to cover all three sessions (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), but on Monday, reporters received the opportunity to speak with offensive coordinator Bobby Engram and UW's quarterbacks available to reporters.

Check out the videos of and discussions with Engram, Graham Mertz, Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett. Fifth-year senior Chase Wolf was not available due to class.