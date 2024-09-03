Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
Videos: Wisconsin players talk Week 2 contest against South Dakota
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - With Wisconsin's Week 2 contest just days away, reporters were able to speak with select players at the conclusion of Tuesday's practice.

Following are interviews with Xavier Lucas, Nyzier Fourqurean and Tyler Van Dyke.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

