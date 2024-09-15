Advertisement

Key matchups to watch: Week 3 vs. Alabama

Key matchups to watch: Week 3 vs. Alabama

Key in-game matchups to watch when the Badgers host Alabama.

 • Seamus Rohrer
State of Florida recruiting rumor mill

State of Florida recruiting rumor mill

The third week of the college football season is upon us and recruiting continues to take shape in the state of Florida.

 • John Garcia Jr.
Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 9.0

Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 9.0

A ninth look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

 • Jon McNamara
Buy or Sell: Week 3 Storylines vs. Alabama

Buy or Sell: Week 3 Storylines vs. Alabama

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 3 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW

Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW

Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against Alabama.

 • Jon McNamara

External content
Premium content
Published Sep 15, 2024
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Alabama
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's loss to Alabama in Week 3.

Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 15.

SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES

QUARTERBACKS:

Braedyn Locke 69 (43.7)

Tyler Van Dyke: 7 (63.3)

Notes:

Tyler Van Dyke played just one drive, which consisted of six pass plays and one running play. Braedyn Locke, meanwhile, was on the field for 30 pass plays and 39 run plays. Locke's grade of 43.7 was the lowest on the offense.

