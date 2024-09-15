Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Alabama

in other news
Key matchups to watch: Week 3 vs. Alabama
Key in-game matchups to watch when the Badgers host Alabama.
State of Florida recruiting rumor mill
The third week of the college football season is upon us and recruiting continues to take shape in the state of Florida.
Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 9.0
A ninth look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Buy or Sell: Week 3 Storylines vs. Alabama
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 3 storylines.
Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW
Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against Alabama.
in other news
Key matchups to watch: Week 3 vs. Alabama
Key in-game matchups to watch when the Badgers host Alabama.
State of Florida recruiting rumor mill
The third week of the college football season is upon us and recruiting continues to take shape in the state of Florida.
Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 9.0
A ninth look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the offense after Wisconsin's loss to Alabama in Week 3.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 15.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
QUARTERBACKS:
Braedyn Locke 69 (43.7)
Tyler Van Dyke: 7 (63.3)
Notes:
Tyler Van Dyke played just one drive, which consisted of six pass plays and one running play. Braedyn Locke, meanwhile, was on the field for 30 pass plays and 39 run plays. Locke's grade of 43.7 was the lowest on the offense.
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- TE
- S
- S