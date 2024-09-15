Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Alabama

BadgerBlitz.com looks at the early snap count totals and grades from Pro Football Focus regarding the defense after Wisconsin's loss to Alabama in Week 3.
Writer's note: Snap counts and number of plays are based off of PFF's current counts as of Sep. 15.
SNAP COUNTS AND PFF GRADES
DEFENSIVE LINE:
Curt Neal: 38 (62.3)
Elijah Hills: 34 (53.7)
Ben Barten: 29 (60.6)
Dillan Johnson: 11 (66.4)
Brandon Lane: 7 (68.1)
Cade McDonald: 3 (61.3)
Notes:
Once again, Curt Neal, Ben Barten and Elijah Hills dominated the snaps. Neal has played the most snaps along the defensive line in all three games thus far. Hills, meanwhile, has seen his snaps increase each week. Brandon Lane appeared in his second straight game. After playing 22 snaps in the opener, Cade McDonald has played just eight downs the past two games combined.