Published Oct 12, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk blowout win over Rutgers
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
PISCATAWAY — Wisconsin blew the doors off Rutgers, 42-7, to improve to 4-2 with a 2-1 record in Big Ten play.

After the game, several players were made available to the media. BadgerBlitz.com was on hand to conduct interviews with Braedyn Locke, Hunter Wohler, Preston Zachman, Tawee Walker and Vinny Anthony.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


