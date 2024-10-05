VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 52-6 victory over Purdue

MADISON — Several Wisconsin players were made available to the media following the Badgers' 52-6 win over Purdue on Saturday. Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Ricardo Hallman and Trech Kekahuna.
