Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 52-6 victory over Purdue
Default Avatar
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON — Several Wisconsin players were made available to the media following the Badgers' 52-6 win over Purdue on Saturday. Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Ricardo Hallman and Trech Kekahuna.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


Advertisement
Advertisement
Wisconsin
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 2
Overall Record
1 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Rutgers
4 - 0
Rutgers
Wisconsin
3 - 2
Wisconsin
Northwestern
2 - 3
Northwestern
Wisconsin
3 - 2
Wisconsin
Finished
USC
38
Arrow
USC
Wisconsin
21
Wisconsin