VIDEOS: Wisconsin players talk 28-13 loss to Penn State

MADISON — After a competitive first half, the Wisconsin Badgers ultimately fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 28-13, underneath the Camp Randall lights.
After the game, several players were made available to the media. BadgerBlitz.com was on hand to conduct interviews with Braedyn Locke, Tawee Walker, Hunter Wohler and Nyzier Fourqurean.
_________________________________________________
