Madison — Monday marked the beginning of Wisconsin's game week for its Week 1 matchup against Buffalo. Select players were made available to the media after head coach Luke Ficke ll gave his press conference. BadgerBlitz.com talked to several players including Chimere Dike, Tanner Mordecai , Braelon Allen , Tanor Bortolini and Hunter Wohler .

