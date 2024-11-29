VIDEOS: Wisconsin players discuss 24-7 loss to Minnesota

MADISON — Following the Wisconsin Badgers' 24-7 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the annual Axe Game, several players were made available to the media.
BadgerBlitz.com was on hand to conduct interviews with quarterback Braedyn Locke, offensive tackle Jack Nelson, receiver Vinny Anthony and defensive lineman Ben Barten.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook