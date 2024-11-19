VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media following Phil Longo firing

MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following the firing of offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and ahead of their Week 13 matchup against Nebraska.
Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, C.J. Williams and Jake Renfro.
