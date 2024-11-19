Published Nov 19, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media following Phil Longo firing
Donnie Slusher
Staff Writer
MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following the firing of offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and ahead of their Week 13 matchup against Nebraska.

Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, C.J. Williams and Jake Renfro.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

