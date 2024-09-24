Advertisement

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 5 against USC

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and USC are set to square off at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
Highlights: Catalano breaks tackling record in win over Brookfield East

BROOKFIELD - Wisconsin inside linebacker commit Cooper Catalano broke the career tackling record on Friday evening. 

 • Jon McNamara
Germantown ILB Cooper Catalano breaks the state's career tackling record

BROOKFIELD - Germantown senior inside linebacker Cooper Catalano broke the state's career tackling record on Friday.

 • Jon McNamara
2026 TE Landen Miree lauds game-day environment in Madison

2026 tight end Landen Miree's third visit to Madison left him and his family impressed.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington

WR Zachary Washington's game day visit left a lasting impression, one he was expecting given his familial ties to UW.

 • Seamus Rohrer

Published Sep 24, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of West Coast trip
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following the bye week and ahead of their crucial Week 5 matchup against USC.

Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, C.J. Williams, Jake Chaney, Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean.

_________________________________________________


