VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of West Coast trip

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 5 against USC
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and USC are set to square off at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Highlights: Catalano breaks tackling record in win over Brookfield East
BROOKFIELD - Wisconsin inside linebacker commit Cooper Catalano broke the career tackling record on Friday evening.
Germantown ILB Cooper Catalano breaks the state's career tackling record
BROOKFIELD - Germantown senior inside linebacker Cooper Catalano broke the state's career tackling record on Friday.
2026 TE Landen Miree lauds game-day environment in Madison
2026 tight end Landen Miree's third visit to Madison left him and his family impressed.
Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington
WR Zachary Washington's game day visit left a lasting impression, one he was expecting given his familial ties to UW.
MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following the bye week and ahead of their crucial Week 5 matchup against USC.
Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, C.J. Williams, Jake Chaney, Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean.
