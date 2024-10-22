Advertisement

in other news

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin and Penn State are set to square off on Saturday evening at Camp Randall.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's Red-White Scrimmage.

 • Dan Sanger
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

MADISON - Greg Gard, Max Klesmit and John Blackwell spoke to the media following the Red-White scrimmage.

 • Donnie Slusher
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Northwestern.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Northwestern.

Premium content
 • Seamus Rohrer

in other news

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State

Wisconsin and Penn State are set to square off on Saturday evening at Camp Randall.

 • BadgerBlitz.com Staff
In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

In photos: Wisconsin Badgers Red-White Scrimmage

MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's Red-White Scrimmage.

 • Dan Sanger
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

MADISON - Greg Gard, Max Klesmit and John Blackwell spoke to the media following the Red-White scrimmage.

 • Donnie Slusher
Published Oct 22, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of Penn State matchup
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following their 23-3 victory over Northwestern and ahead of their Week 9 matchup against No. 3 Penn State.

Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Tawee Waller, Jake Renfro, Jake Chaney and Hunter Wohler.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook


Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement