Published Oct 15, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of Northwestern matchup
Donnie Slusher
MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following their 42-7 victory over Rutgers and ahead of their Week 8 matchup against Northwestern.

Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Darryl Peterson, Preston Zachman and Sebastian Cheeks.

