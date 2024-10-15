VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of Northwestern matchup

in other news
Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Class of 2025 Recruiting Class: Version 10.0
A 10th look at what a perfect class for the Wisconsin Badgers could look like in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Wisconsin OC Phil Longo target California signal caller Ryan Hopkins
The Badgers sent out a recent offer to Ryan Hopkins, a signal caller from Jserra Catholic in California.
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
Offensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's win over Rutgers.
Three takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-7 win over Rutgers
Takeaways from Wisconsin's 42-7 win over Rutgers.
MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following their 42-7 victory over Rutgers and ahead of their Week 8 matchup against Northwestern.
Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Darryl Peterson, Preston Zachman and Sebastian Cheeks.
