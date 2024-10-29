VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of Iowa matchup

in other news
VIDEOS: Luke Fickell addresses media ahead of Iowa matchup
MADISON - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell discussed the Iowa matchup during his weekly press conference.
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 10 against Iowa
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin and Iowa are set to square off on Saturday evening in Iowa City.
Prospects buzzing about atmosphere, staff after weekend in Madison
Prospects are buzzing about Wisconsin's atmosphere and staff after a weekend in Madison.
2027 QB Teddy Jarrard makes an 'electric' return trip to Wisconsin
The 2027 quarterback from Georgia made a return visit for the Badgers' showdown against No. 3 Penn State
Defensive Snap Count Breakdown: Wisconsin vs. Penn State
Analyzing PFF's early snap count numbers from Wisconsin's loss to Penn State.
MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following their 28-13 loss to Penn State and ahead of their Week 10 matchup against Iowa.
Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Hunter Wohler, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills and Sebastian Cheeks.
