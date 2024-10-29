Advertisement

Published Oct 29, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of Iowa matchup
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media following their 28-13 loss to Penn State and ahead of their Week 10 matchup against Iowa.

Following are interviews with Braedyn Locke, Hunter Wohler, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills and Sebastian Cheeks.

_________________________________________________


