Published Nov 26, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of Axe Game
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media just days ahead of their final regular season game of the season, in which they'll battle Minnesota for Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Following are interviews with quarterback Braedyn Locke, defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. and left guard Joe Brunner.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

_________________________________________________


*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook