Published Nov 13, 2024
VIDEOS: Wisconsin players address media ahead of Arizona matchup
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON - Wisconsin players addressed the media on Wednesday, where they previewed Friday's matchup with #9 Arizona.

Following are interviews with Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings




