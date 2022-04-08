VIDEOS: Wisconsin Offensive Line, Bob Bostad Availability
MADISON, WIS. -- Change hit Wisconsin's offensive line room in 2022, not just with two departing starters, but with a position coach switch as well.
Bob Bostad, who mentored UW's inside linebacker room since the 2017 season, moved back to the line where he helped several players on college accolades and NFL careers between 2008-11. Joe Rudolph moved on to become Virginia Tech's offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
Bostad, the longtime assistant, has also switched up the line during these eight practices from what was seen last season.
The combination of Badgers seen in the five open sessions to media, from left tackle to right tackle included Jack Nelson, Tyler Beach, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Logan Brown. To note, starting center Joe Tippmann has not dressed, though he has appeared to remain active at times in a workout t-shirt and shorts.
Reporters received the opportunity to speak with Bostad and Beach, Bortolini, Brown, Furtney and Nelson on Friday morning inside the McClain Center. Check out our videos as seen below.
LEFT TACKLE JACK NELSON
RIGHT TACKLE LOGAN BROWN
LEFT GUARD TYLER BEACH
RIGHT GUARD MICHAEL FURTNEY
CENTER/VERSATILE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TANOR BORTOLINI
OFFENSIVE LINE COACH BOB BOSTAD
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook