VIDEOS: Wisconsin Offensive Line, Bob Bostad Availability

MADISON, WIS. -- Change hit Wisconsin's offensive line room in 2022, not just with two departing starters, but with a position coach switch as well.

Bob Bostad, who mentored UW's inside linebacker room since the 2017 season, moved back to the line where he helped several players on college accolades and NFL careers between 2008-11. Joe Rudolph moved on to become Virginia Tech's offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Bostad, the longtime assistant, has also switched up the line during these eight practices from what was seen last season.

The combination of Badgers seen in the five open sessions to media, from left tackle to right tackle included Jack Nelson, Tyler Beach, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Logan Brown. To note, starting center Joe Tippmann has not dressed, though he has appeared to remain active at times in a workout t-shirt and shorts.

Reporters received the opportunity to speak with Bostad and Beach, Bortolini, Brown, Furtney and Nelson on Friday morning inside the McClain Center. Check out our videos as seen below.