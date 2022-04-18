 Wisconsin Football: Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, safeties John Torchio, Hunter Wohler, Owen Arnett interviews
VIDEOS: Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, safeties availability

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and safeties John Torchio, Hunter Wohler and Owen Arnett spoke with reporters on Monday morning inside the McClain Center. Check out videos from their respective availabilities.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD

JOHN TORCHIO

HUNTER WOHLER 

OWEN ARNETT

{{ article.author_name }}