VIDEOS: Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, safeties availability
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and safeties John Torchio, Hunter Wohler and Owen Arnett spoke with reporters on Monday morning inside the McClain Center. Check out videos from their respective availabilities.
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIM LEONHARD
JOHN TORCHIO
HUNTER WOHLER
OWEN ARNETT
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook