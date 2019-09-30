{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 13:52:49 -0500') }}
football
Edit
VIDEOS: Wisconsin Badgers Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Jonathan Taylor
Jake Kocorowski
•
BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition
MADISON -- Watch and listen to three key Wisconsin Badgers -- running back Jonathan Taylor, outside linebacker Zack Baun and inside linebacker Chris Orr -- from Monday's player availability.