News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 13:52:49 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEOS: Wisconsin Badgers Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Jonathan Taylor

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- Watch and listen to three key Wisconsin Badgers -- running back Jonathan Taylor, outside linebacker Zack Baun and inside linebacker Chris Orr -- from Monday's player availability.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}