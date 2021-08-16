VIDEOS/PHOTOS: Paul Chryst speaks; Wisconsin fall camp practice No. 10
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin completed its tenth fall camp practice of 2021 on Monday inside Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com reported all the news, notes and analysis from the morning session.
Now, check out the availability with head coach Paul Chryst, photos from the day, and more.
PAUL CHRYST AVAILABILITY
Topics discussed with reporters include:
*The defense ahead of the offense so far through a week-and-a-half of camp
*Quarterback Chase Wolf not working in skelley or 11-on-11 drills
*Defensive end Matt Henningsen
*Former Badgers Jack Cichy and Beau Allen attending recent practices
*Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan being named starter at Notre Dame
*Tight end Jake Ferguson