VIDEOS: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin outside linebacker availability
MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's outside linebacker room will need to replace a key contributor in Noah Burks, but it boasts a returning Nick Herbig and emerging talent off the edge for the 2022 season.
Herbig, who led the team in sacks last year, has not practiced in team 11-on-11 periods in the six practices open to reporters this spring, but that has allowed some younger players to receive an ample amount of reps. The Hawaii native and fellow 'backers Kaden Johnson, Darryl Peterson, T.J. Bollers and C.J. Goetz all spoke with reporters on Monday inside the McClain Center.
KADEN JOHNSON
DARRYL PETERSON
NICK HERBIG
T.J. BOLLERS
C.J. GOETZ
