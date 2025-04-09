in other news

• Tim O'Halloran
• Donnie Slusher
• Cameron Wilhorn
• Jon McNamara
2026 TE Will Vala's recruitment hits a higher level

2026 TE Will Vala's recruitment hits a higher level

Tight end recruit Will Vala (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) has been able to make some recent college spring practice visits.

 • Tim O'Halloran
Three takeaways from Wisconsin spring practice No. 8

Three takeaways from Wisconsin spring practice No. 8

MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Tuesday's practice.

 • Donnie Slusher
Spring Practice Report No. 8: Defense Continues to Impress

Spring Practice Report No. 8: Defense Continues to Impress

MADISON - Another strong showing with Wisconsin's defensive during the eighth spring camp practice.

 • Cameron Wilhorn
Published Apr 9, 2025
VIDEOS: DC Mike Tressel, inside linebackers address media
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON, Wis. — Following Wednesday's team walkthrough, the media was given the chance to speak to the linebacker coaches and select players.

Below are video interviews with defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Tressel, as well as inside linebackers Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis.

_________________________________________________


