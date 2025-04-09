VIDEOS: DC Mike Tressel, inside linebackers address media

in other news
2026 TE Will Vala's recruitment hits a higher level
Tight end recruit Will Vala (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) has been able to make some recent college spring practice visits.
Three takeaways from Wisconsin spring practice No. 8
MADISON, Wis. — Three takeaways from Tuesday's practice.
Spring Practice Report No. 8: Defense Continues to Impress
MADISON - Another strong showing with Wisconsin's defensive during the eighth spring camp practice.
Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star cornerback Carsen Eloms
Here's what Carsen Eloms' commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
Badgers stay hot in Indiana with a commitment from 3-star CB Carsen Eloms
Carsen Eloms, a standout from Fishers High School in Indiana, announced his pledge Wisconsin on Tuesday.
MADISON, Wis. — Following Wednesday's team walkthrough, the media was given the chance to speak to the linebacker coaches and select players.
Below are video interviews with defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Tressel, as well as inside linebackers Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis.
