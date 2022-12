PHOENIX -- After a thrilling 24-17 win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl inside Chase Field, head coach Luke Fickell and players were all smiles.

Hear from players and Fickell as they describe the bittersweet transition of moving on from the current coaching staff while being excited about what's to come.

NOTE: Apologies for the audio for the interviews. Players were brought out right by the locker room so the loud music could be heard in the background.