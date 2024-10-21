VIDEOS: Luke Fickell, Mike Tressel discuss Penn State matchup

in other news
Pre-Snap Read: Badgers look to keep rolling vs. Northwestern
Three keys to a victory for Wisconsin, plus staff predictions.
All-Out Blitz Week 8: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats
BadgerBlitz brings back its All-Out Blitz series, where you can find everything you need to know about Northwestern.
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Northwestern.
Buy or Sell: Week 8 Storylines vs. Northwestern
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 8 storylines.
X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided
MADISON — The four factors that will matter most against Northwestern on Saturday.
MADISON - Wisconsin coaches Luke Fickell and Mike Tressel addressed the media following the 23-3 win over Northwestern and ahead of their Week 9 matchup against Penn State.
