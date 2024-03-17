MINNEAPOLIS — Wisconsin battled valiantly against one of the best offenses in the nation, but faltered down the stretch and ultimately couldn't keep pacing with the scoring machine that are the Illini. The Badgers thus finish their Big Ten Tournament run 3-1, and will now shift their attention to James Madison in the Round of 64.

Wisconsin's locker room was open for a brief period of time following the game, and BadgerBlitz.com was on hand for several interviews.