VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players talk three-game slump

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Badger coach Greg Gard and select players were made available to the media on Thursday, amidst a three-game slump and ahead of Saturday's matchup against Butler.
Below are videos of Gard, as well as guard Max Klesmit and forward Xavier Amos.
