Published Dec 12, 2024
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players talk three-game slump
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DonnieSlusher_

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Badger coach Greg Gard and select players were made available to the media on Thursday, amidst a three-game slump and ahead of Saturday's matchup against Butler.

Below are videos of Gard, as well as guard Max Klesmit and forward Xavier Amos.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

