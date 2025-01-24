VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players preview Nebraska matchup

Madison, Wis. — A few days ahead of Wisconsin's Sunday matchup against Nebraska, coach Greg Gard as well as guard John Blackwell and forward John Tonje were made available to the media.

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook