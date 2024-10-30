Advertisement

Elite 2026 four-star target Matt Sieg impressed by Wisconsin's safeties

Elite 2026 four-star target Matt Sieg impressed by Wisconsin's safeties

Rivals200 safety Matt Sieg came away from his game-day visit impressed with Alex Grinch's unit.

 • Seamus Rohrer
Three-star DE Wilnerson Telemaque no longer part of Wisconsin's 2025 class

Three-star DE Wilnerson Telemaque no longer part of Wisconsin's 2025 class

E.J. Whitlow's defensive line room in the 2025 recruiting class is back down to three scholarship commits.

 • Jon McNamara
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class

Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class

With a recent commitment in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers for Wisconsin.

 • Jon McNamara
Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 10

Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 10

Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 10 action.

 • Seamus Rohrer
In-state TE Emmett Bork flips from Michigan State to Wisconsin

In-state TE Emmett Bork flips from Michigan State to Wisconsin

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound in-state senior announced his flip from Michigan State on Monday.

 • Jon McNamara

Published Oct 30, 2024
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players discuss 78-62 win over UW-River Falls
Donnie Slusher  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
MADISON - Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, as well as veterans Steven Crowl, Carter Gilmore and John Tonje spoke to the media on Wednesday following the Badgers' 78-62 win over UW-River Falls in the exhibition opener.

