VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players discuss 78-62 win over UW-River Falls

Elite 2026 four-star target Matt Sieg impressed by Wisconsin's safeties
Rivals200 safety Matt Sieg came away from his game-day visit impressed with Alex Grinch's unit.
Three-star DE Wilnerson Telemaque no longer part of Wisconsin's 2025 class
E.J. Whitlow's defensive line room in the 2025 recruiting class is back down to three scholarship commits.
Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class
With a recent commitment in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers for Wisconsin.
Big Ten Conference Power Rankings: Week 10
Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 10 action.
In-state TE Emmett Bork flips from Michigan State to Wisconsin
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound in-state senior announced his flip from Michigan State on Monday.
MADISON - Wisconsin coach Greg Gard, as well as veterans Steven Crowl, Carter Gilmore and John Tonje spoke to the media on Wednesday following the Badgers' 78-62 win over UW-River Falls in the exhibition opener.
