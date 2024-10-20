VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players break down Red-White scrimmage

in other news
The 3Cs: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats
"The 3 Cs," return for this week as we continue to preview Northwestern.
Buy or Sell: Week 8 Storylines vs. Northwestern
Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 8 storylines.
X-Factors: How the Northwestern matchup will be decided
MADISON — The four factors that will matter most against Northwestern on Saturday.
Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Evanston seeking third conference win
Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher previews the matchup with Northwestern.
Breaking down every position on Northwestern's two-deep
Analyzing the Wildcats' roster position-by-position.
MADISON - Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and guards Max Klesmit and John Blackwell addressed the media following the conclusion of the Red-White scrimmage, in which Team Red won 64-43.
