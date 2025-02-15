VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players address media following 94-84 win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Following Wisconsin's 94-84 road win over Purdue, Greg Gard and select Badger players were made available to the media.
Below are videos of Gard, as well as John Tonje, Jack Janicki and John Blackwell.
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook