VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players address media ahead of Big Ten Tournament

MADISON, Wis. - Ahead of the Big Ten Tournament, which the Badgers will play their first game on Thursday, Greg Gard and select players were made available to the media.
Below are videos of Gard, as well as John Tonje, John Blackwell and Max Klesmit.
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @_Perko_, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook