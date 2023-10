Madison – Following Wisconsin Basketball's annual Red-White Scrimmage, head coach Greg Gard, freshman forward Nolan Winter and sophomore wing AJ Storr were made available to the media.

Winter finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and one assist on 5-for-8 shooting, including two three-pointers. Storr complied 15 points and two rebounds on 6-for-13 shooting from the floor.